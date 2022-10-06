Bomb Threat At St. Martinville Jr. High Prompts Student Evacuation

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of students from St. Martinville Jr. High early Thursday afternoon.

The threat was called in around 12:30 p.m., according to St. Martin Parish Superintendent Allen Blanchard.

Students were evacuated from the building promptly, and law enforcement arrived on the scene quickly.

"They were able to get in and sweep and clear the school," Blanchard told KPEL. "All in all, the whole situation was resolved in about an hour."

Students were able to get back into the building and return to class. They were dismissed at their usual time and according to their usual dismissal procedures.

Law enforcement are currently investigating the threat.