‘Boo at the Zoo’ Kicks Off This Weekend at Zoosiana in Broussard

Zoosiana in Broussard is once again putting on one of their most popular events of the year, "Boo at the Zoo".

The event is a little bit different this year. Instead of enjoying the fun on weekends only, it's happening all month long, from October 1st to October 31st.

"Boo at the Zoo" is a fun-filled, family event that celebrates Halloween. Zoosiana will be decorated in the spirit of Boo at the Zoo to help get you in the festive spirit.

All children are invited to wear their favorite, most amazing Halloween costume. While at the zoo, take a picture of your child's or your family's photo at the designated photo op spot to enter into the online costume contest.

Email your best photo to boo@zoosiana to submit for the contest. All submissions will then be posted to Zoosiana's Facebook page and the photo with the most "likes" by the end of the day on October 31, 2021, will win a special prize.

All children 12 years and under in costume will receive a special treat bag when exiting the zoo.

The best part of all is that regular zoo admission prices are in place for this month-long celebration.

The zoo has many additional fun attractions to enjoy (attraction prices vary). Ride the Safari Express Train, see the ZooLive Animal Show, feed the parakeets, play on the Jungle Lodge Playground, and chow down at the food court.

Tickets can be purchased at the zoo the day of the event or online by clicking here. (Every person 1 year or older in attendance needs an admission ticket.)