Zoosiana Wants Your Help Naming Their New Lion Cubs

Zoosiana has a couple of new editions to the family, and they're asking your help to name them!

The two lion cubs were born this past May, one male, and one female. If you've been to Zoosiana recently, you've probably seen them pouncing around in the lion habitat located near the entrance of the park.

The potential names have been narrowed down to three choices -

Iris & Rex

Magnolia & Cypress

Nala & Simba

Currently, Magnolia & Cypress are leading the pack.

quiz-maker.com

What do you think the lion cubs' names should be?

You can cast your vote HERE.

Boo At The Zoo

Also, Boo At The Zoo is in full swing all October long.