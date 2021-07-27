Boosie was informed via a radio interview that his official Instagram page was taken down due to an issue with nudity.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, said in an interview while on "The Breakfast Club" that Boosie's page was removed from the platform due to a violation of its nudity policy.

In a very NSFW video, Boosie says that his page was taken down due to racism and says that the girl who was nude on his piano got her page back, but he has not.

After allegations of racism, Boosie would then come back and plead for Instagram and its CEO to give him back his official page. Boosie has over 10 Million followers and he says that the platform helps him feed his kids.

He says in the video below that the community wants to see him and that he deserves another chance. Here's that video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boosie (@boosienewig)

Since the videos of Boosie asking for his page back surfaced on social media, here's what some are saying about the latest ordeal in Boosie's life.