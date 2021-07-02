Bossier Boy Fighting for His Life After Nearly Drowning

A local family needs your prayers today. Katie and Alex Dempsey are on a 24 watch with their little boy Easton who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Wednesday evening.

Easton was brought by ambulance to Ochsners where he is being treated. But it is touch and go at this point.

The outpouring of love and support is coming from all across our community.

The Dempseys say: "Our God is mighty to heal and we are claiming victory in Easton’s life! They want to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support. But they are also asking for continued prayers.

Here's the latest update on Easton posted on the Facebook page that was created for those who are praying and helping the family.

Easton’s MRI is back but not an official report yet but it looked good with no major areas of concern . Radiology will give the official report but the ICU physician is pleased with what he saw . Our little boy who was pulseless and not breathing and had 6 rounds of CPR , intubated on a ventilator is now off the ventilator breathing on his own . He has told his mama he wants his big boy underwear on not the diaper . Please continue to pray for his continued recovery. We can not thank all you prayer warriors enough .

The post continues:

We want to thank the staff at WK ER/ Bossier Fire Dept / Ochsner LSU main campus and all the friends and family who have prayed, visited brought food and snacks . We will never be able to say thank you enough and we love you all

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

