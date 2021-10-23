Bossier High Coach Arrested for Indecent Behavior With Students

Charles Wright is behind bars today after being arrested for indecent behavior with at least three students at Bossier High School.

These articles are always the toughest to write. It's a fear that most parents shouldn't have, but the world we live in dictates that it must be on our mind and as parents, we should always be on the lookout. School should be a safe place for our kids, and it's a shame that time and time again, stories like this one pop-up in the Ark-LA-Tex.

This afternoon, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest via their Facebook page. In their announcement, they stated that a Bossier Parish teacher was arrested for sending inappropriate sexual images to at least three students. Charles D. Wright, who is 24 and currently lives in Monroe, was arrested and charged on three Counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and three counts of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Local media and the Sheriff's Office did not specify the school in which Wright taught at. After a quick Google search, it became clear that Charles Wright is a teacher/coach at Bossier High, and hasn't been there for very long at all.

Now, if this man's name and face sound familiar, it's because played quarterback for Grambling State in 2016 and 2017. He was hired a few months ago by Bossier High to become the school's offensive coordinator. On Bossier High's website, Wright is listed as a social studies teacher.

BPSO believe there may be more victims out there, and they are encouraging the public to help spread this story and this man's name and face, with hopes that anyone with information about this call them 318-965-3418.

Below you'll find his mugshot, his staff photo for Bossier High, as well as his player photo from Grambling.

Charles D. Wright via Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office

Staff Photo, Bossier High

Charles Wright via Grambling State University

Active, Tier-3 Sex Offenders that Currently Live in Bossier City These are all of the currently listed, active, Tier 3 sex offenders that currently live in Bossier City. They have all been convicted with what the state of Louisiana considers to be the worst of the worst in terms of sex crimes.

