Bossier Man Arrested For Child Abuse Images

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington seems to have charged yet another man with possession of images that showed sexual abuse of children, only one day after another Bossier man was charged for the same offence.

Thursday, the Bossier Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 26 year old Roger Johnson possessing child sexual abuse images of children under the age of 13. The Louisiana state law involving child pornography is as follows

A.(1) It shall be unlawful for a person to produce, promote, advertise, distribute, possess, or possess with the intent to distribute pornography involving juveniles.

(2) It shall also be a violation of the provision of this Section for a parent, legal guardian, or custodian of a child to consent to the participation of the child in pornography involving juveniles.

Johnson was charged with Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles, and is currently at Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is currently pending in this case.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington was quoted as saying:

“Our detectives will not let up. We know this type of criminal behavior is happening all over our country, but we will not tolerate sexual abuse of children here in Bossier Parish. Our team of detectives are specifically trained with state-of-the-art forensic technology to find and capture these criminals.”

This investigation with Bossier Parish Sheriff Detectives is still ongoing. It is believed that more charges are forthcoming.