Bossier Man Has Vape Explode in His Pocket at Work (VIDEO)

TUBBS HARDWARE

We all know the dangers of nicotine use. Whether you smoke or vape, the dangers of both are well known by the public. However, a lesser-known danger of vaping is not a long-term health issue, but an immediate risk of serious injury.

An employee of Bossier's Tubbs Hardware & Cajun Gifts had a scary experience with his vape when the device exploded in his pocket. In the video, you can see the employee speaking with someone at the desk, when suddenly sparks begin violently spraying from his front pants-pocket.

The employee is then seen grabbing the device and throwing it to the floor of Tubbs, then running away. This is far from the first instance of these nicotine vaporizers exploding, injuring people, and in some cases killing them. The vapes work by using high-powered batteries to heat a coil, which then turns a nicotine-infused liquid in to vapor.

The employee suffered third degree burns on his hands and leg, and is currently recovering from his injuries.

Louisiana Women Who Have Been Featured on 'Snapped'

Season 30 of the Oxygen network show 'Snapped' has started and in looking back over the years, several Louisiana women have been featured on this real crime show.

10 Worst Performing Airports in Shreveport Area for On-Time Arrivals

Several airports in the Shreveport Bossier region are on the list of airports with the worst on-time record

Different Versions of 'The Night Before Christmas'

There are few holiday stories more iconic than 'A Visit From St. Nicholas' AKA 'The Night Before Christmas'. This poem first published anonymously in 1823 and later attributed to Clement Clarke Moore, who claimed authorship in 1837. Since that time, many people have put their own spin on the classic poem. The following are many of the more popular re-writes of the old story of getting a visit from a jolly old elf.
Filed Under: Bossier City, boy burned, explosion, vape explosion
Categories: State News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top