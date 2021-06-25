Tank Explosion in Lafourche Parish

(KATC) Lafourche Parish District 3 Firefighters are currently on the scene of a tank battery fire in Pipeline Canal near Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish. According to KATC.com, one person has been injured in the explosion.

Lafourche Parish District 3 is reporting the fire to be on the west side of Golden Meadow. The blaze has been contained and is now smoldering, according to officials there will be no residential evacuations. An evacuation of almost a mile is currently in place but there are no plans to evacuate residents. The evacuation area only includes water and marsh areas.

Lafourche Parish Government, State Police HazMat, USCG, Golden Meadow Police Department, LPSO, Port Fourchon Harbor Police, DEQ, Lockport Fire Department and Raceland Fire Department have all helped to extinguish the blaze.

The unidentified injured man was transported to Terrebonne General. No word on his injuries at this time.