Need a Job? —Rigzone’s Oil and Gas Job Fair is Coming to Lafayette

Are you looking for a job?

An Oil & Gas Job Fair is being hosted on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center.

The Rigzone.com job fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on June 22 and will feature several oil and gas companies who are looking to hire for several job openings.

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes with them, dress professionally, and be ready to have an on-site interview.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will be available to help and give advice with attendee's resumes.

“The positions available at this event span the industry,” says Jen Schamble, Events Director at Rigzone. “There are onshore and offshore jobs, some positions are in the field, and others are in an office setting. Recruiters will be looking to hire everything from mechanics to accountants.”

Here are a few companies that will be in attendance at the Job Fair:

Offshore Energy Services

Gulf Island Fabrication

Halliburton

Complete Logistical Services

Baker Hughes

Sparrows Group

Valaris

CETCO Energy Services

LSE Crane & Transportation

Wood

EnerCorp

Crosby Tugs

DLS Energy

Morrison

Schlumberger

Parker Wellbore

Enterprise Offshore Drilling

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Oceaneering

Louisiana Cat

Danos

Oilfield Instrumentation

Quality Companies

Daily Thermetrics

Noble Drilling

Crosby Energy Services

FDF Energy Services

Pharma-Safe

JAB Recruitment

and more