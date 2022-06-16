Need a Job? —Rigzone’s Oil and Gas Job Fair is Coming to Lafayette
Are you looking for a job?
An Oil & Gas Job Fair is being hosted on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center.
The Rigzone.com job fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on June 22 and will feature several oil and gas companies who are looking to hire for several job openings.
Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes with them, dress professionally, and be ready to have an on-site interview.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission will be available to help and give advice with attendee's resumes.
“The positions available at this event span the industry,” says Jen Schamble, Events Director at Rigzone. “There are onshore and offshore jobs, some positions are in the field, and others are in an office setting. Recruiters will be looking to hire everything from mechanics to accountants.”
Here are a few companies that will be in attendance at the Job Fair:
Offshore Energy Services
Gulf Island Fabrication
Halliburton
Complete Logistical Services
Baker Hughes
Sparrows Group
Valaris
CETCO Energy Services
LSE Crane & Transportation
Wood
EnerCorp
Crosby Tugs
DLS Energy
Morrison
Schlumberger
Parker Wellbore
Enterprise Offshore Drilling
NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Oceaneering
Louisiana Cat
Danos
Oilfield Instrumentation
Quality Companies
Daily Thermetrics
Noble Drilling
Crosby Energy Services
FDF Energy Services
Pharma-Safe
JAB Recruitment
and more