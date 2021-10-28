Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette
Are you in the Oil and Gas Industry? Do you need a job?
If so, then you will want to attend this event.
Rigzone's Louisiana Oil & Gas Fair is happening on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 9 am- 1 pm at the Cajundome Convention Center.
There will be top Oil and Gas companies present at this job fair that are looking to hire immediately. Be sure to dress professionally, have several copies of your resume with you, and be ready to have an interview onsite.
You will want to register for this event ahead of time and arrive at the job fair early.
Leaders, Recruiters, and HR Teams from these companies will be talking to candidates:
Nabors
Noble Drilling
Halliburton
Gulf Island Fabrication
Hornbeck Offshore
Morrison Energy
Sparrows Offshore
Oceaneering
Edison Chouest Offshore
Performance Energy Services
PMI Energy Services
Complete Logistical Services
OMNI Environmental Solutions
C-Innovation
BlueTide Communications
Taylors International Services
And more!
All experience levels are welcome and encouraged to attend the Oil & Gas job fair.