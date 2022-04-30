Botox: How to Make Your Botox Injections Last Longer

First of all, Botox is a name brand, one of four approved by the FDA for facial wrinkles. The other brands currently on the market are Zeomin, Dysport and Jeauveau. All are actually Onobotulinumtoxin A. Botox, like the other three name brands, is a neurotoxin. The way they work is by blocking nerve signals in your body. If there is no signal going to the muscle because the nerve is incapable of carrying the signal, there is no contraction. Less contraction equals fewer wrinkles. That's why neurotoxins work even better if used prior to wrinkle formation. Experts suggest starting Botox in your mid to late 20s.

After being administered, neurotoxins like Botox are gone from the body in a couple of days but the effects generally last 3-4 months. A patient may notice that Botox lasts longer in the beginning, but after using Botox for a while, the length of time between needed injections may become shorter.

The average cost of Botox is about $10 to $15 per unit. Treating the forehead and eye areas takes approximately 30-40 units. So the average cost of treating the forehead and eye areas for the average person would cost somewhere between $300 and $600.

There are many factors that would determine how long Botox injections last. Age, body chemistry, weight, how deep the wrinkles are, how long it's been since your last injections, the skill of the injector, etc.

To get more bang for your buck after receiving Botox injections, PlasticSurgery.org suggests you do these 4 things.

Find a Skilled Injector

Make sure the injector is a skilled professional. Placement and amount of Botox used is critical to great results.

Move Those Muscles

Immediately after receiving Botox injections, move the muscles in those areas. NOT WITH YOUR FINGERS, but by natural movement. This will help to distribute the neurotoxin evenly around the injection area.

Do Not Rub Your Face for 24-48 Hours

The Botox needs to stay where it was injected. Rubbing the injection area could push the neurotoxin to other areas with adverse effects. Also, DO NOT LAY YOUR HEAD DOWN OR BEND OVER FOR AT LEAST 4 HOURS AFTER BEING INJECTED.

Stay Out of the Sun

The sun is skin's enemy. Sun is one of the most prominent causes of skin damage and wrinkles. Always (but especially after Botox injections) use a daily sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30.

Remember, staying hydrated, adequate sleep, good hygiene and a healthy diet will also keep you looking younger longer.

