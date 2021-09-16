Bought Chicken in the Last 12 Years, You Could be Entitled to Money

If you bought chicken in the last 12 years, you may deserve part of a $181 million dollar settlement. According to a recent class-action lawsuit against poultry companies, you may be getting your share of the money.

The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation lawsuit claims chicken companies deliberately limited the supply to raise the price. The courts ordered a $181 million dollar payout to consumers who bought chicken in 23 states from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2020.

The companies involved in the lawsuit include Fieldale Farms Corporation, George's, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim's Pride and Tyson Foods.

The class-action lawsuit payout is for anyone who purchased a frozen raw chicken or whole cut-up chicken or white meat parts. Halal, kosher, free-range and organic poultry is excluded.

The states involved in the refund include California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. You don't have to live in these states to make a claim (chicken had to be purchased in the listed states).

To check if you're eligible and to file a claim, visit overchargedforchicken.com or call (877) 888-5428 by December 31, 2022.