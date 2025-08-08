(KPEL-FM) - If you are an AT&T mobile subscriber, you could be getting a few bucks coming your way after the wireless carrier has agreed to terms as part of two class-action lawsuits.

AT&T, which currently has more than 241 million mobile subscribers, has previously been the target of cyber hackers looking to steal data. Unfortunately, the data breaches have been so massive that they have led the company to want to appease its customers.

What Caused the AT&T Settlement?

In 2024, there were two class-action lawsuits against the cell phone carrier involving massive data breaches that affected millions of customers.

The first incident happened in 2019, and that resulted in 73 million customers having their data stolen. The second breach began in April 2025, when a hacker broke into an AT&T cloud storage provider and accessed call and text records for almost all of the company's 109 million U.S. customers.

While there were concerns about possible identity theft, AT&T insisted no names were stolen along with the other information, and the company has denied any wrongdoing.

Despite all this, the lawsuits were filed, with the argument that AT&T failed to protect its customers. The company has proposed a $177 million payout to settle the cases, in particular with the individuals who were affected by the hackings.

Who’s Eligible for the Settlement?

The settlement payout will focus on customers who had their data stolen in the breach; however, a top priority will initially be with anyone who suffered significant damages due to the cyberhacking.

Those eligible for a portion of the payout should start receiving a letter in the mail or an email to let them know. The claims process will reportedly start this month and continue through November.

AT&T is offering two separate funds ($149 million for the first incident and $28 million for the second).

How Much Money Can You Get?

The highest payouts will be to customers who can provide proof of damages. For the 2019 breach, the maximum payout will be $5,000. Those severely impacted by the 2024 incident could get up to $2,500.

After these individuals are compensated, whatever funds are left over will go to customers who were included in the data breach. However, this tier of claimants will not be required to provide proof.

If you were an AT&T customer during either of the data breaches, you will have until November 18, 2025, to file a claim.

How to File Your Claim

To file a claim, you can fill out the form on the settlement website or mail it to the Settlement Administrator at AT&T Data Incident Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

When Will Payouts Begin?

It's unclear yet when payments will start getting sent out, but it won't be before the Final Approval Hearing, which is taking place on December 3, 2025. Assuming that a judge approves the settlement, customers will likely begin receiving their portions of the settlement in early 2026.