Major Nationwide Cellular Outages from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Other Providers
A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.
AT&T had more than 60,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.
Cricket Wireless had more than 11,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 3,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages.
So far, no reason has been given for the outages.
Story developing...
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.
Gallery Credit: Angela Brown