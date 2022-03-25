We have an official re-opening date for Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville.

It was announced yesterday on the Bourrée Restaurant Facebook page that they are planning to reopen on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville took Acadiana by storm when they opened their doors. The restaurant has been closed for about 10 months due to a small fire that took place on February 26, 2021. The fire started as a result of freshly laundered aprons and towels that were placed in the storeroom. The fire was a small, slow-burning fire that led to heavy smoke damage throughout the restaurant. The damage required a complete gutting of the restaurant’s interior.

While the staff and owners of Bourrée are excited to open the restaurant doors again after almost a year of being closed they are also excited that they will be offering their full brunch menu with a few new items from Wednesday through Sunday.

