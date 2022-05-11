Drone Video of New Chick-fil-A Kaliste Saloom’s 50-Car Capacity Drive-Thru [Watch]

The new Chick-fil-A on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette opened today, and as expected people flocked to be one of the location's first patrons. Did it cause traffic problems?

As with most new restaurants in Acadiana, we get really excited.

Whether it's local, national, or even just a new location of a restaurant we've had for years, we go a little bonkers over it all, and there's nothing wrong with that.

When Chick-fil-A announced they would be closing their Ambassador Caffery location and building a new one on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette, there were mixed emotions.

On one hand, there was palpable excitement about the new location.

On the other hand, there was concern that the new location would come complete with the polarizing traffic woes of the previous Ambassador location.

As we all held our collective breath for the Grand Opening today, Chick-fil-A said "Hold our beer."

OK, they didn't say that, but let's just pretend they did.

As you'll see in this fantastic drone footage from Developing Lafayette, Chick-fil-A made darn sure to do what they can to eliminate their legendary Lafayette traffic issues.

We're talking about a 50-car drive-thru y'all.

From Developing Lafayette -

"Check out Chick-fil-A Kaliste Saloom's new 50-car capacity drive-thru system on the opening day of their new location in south Lafayette, LA off Kaliste Saloom Road at 101 Meadow Farm Road.

Filming took place between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm during lunch on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022(Opening Day).

Notice that drive-thru traffic does tend to get a little backed up a small handful of times going into the parking lot during the 7-minute filming. However, it does stay well away from Kaliste Saloom Road."

If on opening day no real traffic back-ups happened, we would think things are looking good good in that department moving forward.

See for yourself in the video below from Developing Lafayette.

Have you been through the drive-thru at the new Chick-fil-A yet? If so, let us know how you thought it all went.