Moncus Park Phase 2 Drone Video of Water Adventure, Playground, Tree House Spaces [Watch]

Developing Lafayette has released another awesome drone video of the progress being made at Moncus Park. This time it's Phase 2 and you're going to love it!

Moncus Park Phase 2 Facebook Via DevelopingLafayette loading...

Moncus Park Johnston Street In Lafayette

The good folks at Developing Lafayette recently got a sneak peek at Phase 2 at Moncus Park, and it's pretty incredible.

Included in Phase 2 is The Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure, The Savoy Family Treehouse, The Ochsner Lafayette General Inclusive Playground, The Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park, and more.

Moncus Park Tree House Facebook Via DevelopingLafayette loading...

From Developing Lafayette via Facebook -

"It's the fiinnaalll countdown, dah nah nah nah! Check out the latest update for Moncus Park as we grabbed the chance to walk the soon-to-open water adventure, playground, and treehouse spaces!"

According to Moncus Park, the plan is to "open each new feature of the Park in phases, starting with the First Horizon Bank Amphitheater next week!!!"

The First Horizon Amphitheater is getting kicked off Sunday, May 22 with “Party in the Park” from noon until 6 pm.

The event is free for the public to attend and will feature great live music and food from local vendors.

Moncus Park Alligato Facebook Via DevelopingLafayette loading...



Wayne Toups, DJ Digital, New Natives Brass Band, Bad Bongo are scheduled to perform.

Food vendors on hand include -

AwwShucks

Southern Kreole Cravings & Pastries

C’est Bon Manger

Yo Daddy’s BBQ and Blues

Nina Creole

Beignet Box

The Funnel Factory

KOK Wings & Things

French LaLa Creole Food Truck

Cajun Cane

No ice chests, glass, or pets, please.

Find out more at moncuspark.org.