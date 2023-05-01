New Lafayette Restaurant to Feature Robots That Assist Servers as Mr. C’s Landing Announces Opening Date

A new Lafayette restaurant with a unique futuristic vibe is set to open very soon.

Mr. C's Landing made the announcement via their official Facebook page that they will officially open their doors this Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The restaurant has gotten a lot of looks ever since they began to renovate the Johnston Street property near the Acadiana Mall that used to house Coyote Blues along with other restaurants of Lafayette's past.

Over the weekend, Developing Lafayette took an exclusive look inside Mr. C's and shared a sneak peek with their followers. One of the features that stood out the most among the futuristic interior was the robotic food runners that will assist the servers when the new restaurant opens.

Of course, there were mixed reactions, as some people assumed that the autonomous servers would be "replacing" a job that a human could be working but based on feedback, that is not the case at all.

This robotic feature is something that I've seen in restaurants around the country—more commonly in some hotels that use them as room service runners. The robots are completely solo and are able to hop on and off of elevators to easily get to the correct floor and room number they are delivering to.

Perhaps the wildest encounter I've had with one of these robots was along Fairfax in Los Angeles where I was walking along a sidewalk and as I crossed the street and small robot zoomed past me on its way to deliver food to someone from a nearby restaurant.

robot delivering room service loading...

The idea of a robot delivering food wasn't as far-fetched as it was simply awkward to have this robot cross me with no one around for a few blocks in either direction. I guess the human element of a stranger at least giving you a head nod or a smile as they cross paths was more valuable than I thought.

Either way, check out the exclusive story from Developing Lafayette for a ton of pictures and more info on Mr. C's Landing, set to open this Wednesday (May 3.).

Best of luck to the owners as they launch a concept that seems to be a one-of-one as far as Lafayette restaurants go.