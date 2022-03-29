Old Copeland’s/Former Fratelli’s Building is GONE—You’ll Never Believe What’s Taking Its Place

The landscape of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette changed this week. Crews are in the last stage of debris removal from the now-destroyed old Copeland's restaurant and former Fratelli's restaurant building. Many of us ate a ton of seafood platters in that building. The Italian restaurant wasn't a big hit. But that's the past and as Lafayette moves into the future (post-pandemic) the city is growing and rebounding. 3804 Ambassador Caffery Parkway will be the location of a new establishment.

So what business is going up—it's another car wash! It's a new Take 5 Car Wash. No, this is not a joke, the location will be the home of the newest Take 5 Car Wash real soon.

For you out of towners reading this, the reason this news may be a bit strange to folks who live and travel Ambassador Caffery Parkway is that the roadway currently has 4 automated car washes (2 are newly opened), 2 being built and 1 self-clean car wash.

And another 5 automated car washes are scattered along the route just a few blocks off Ambassador Caffery Parkway, which is only several miles long.

Could you imagine going through the car wash with it looking like an old Copeland’s? Stop it. -Developing Lafayette

Chick-fil-A (located on one side of the property) is moving to a new location on Kaliste Saloom and the old Circle K building (on the other side of the property) is for sale.

Some people are wondering how a full-service car wash will fit in between the two. But even more are asking, "Do we really have that many dirty cars on the Southside of Lafayette?"