Breaux Bridge Citywide Garage Sale is Oct 2 & 3

After a year of shutdowns, quarantines and closures, its nice to know that some of our favorite annual events will go on as planned in 2021. Not everything is cancelled, and we are very happy that one of the premier happenings in St Martin Parish will return in October.

The Breaux Bridge Garden Club will hold their popular Citywide Garage Sale and Outdoor Flea Market on Saturday October 2 and Sunday October 3, 2021 in the Crawfish Capital of the World. For the15th year you can shop 'til you drop from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM throughout beautiful downtown Breaux Bridge. This community event is an opportunity for local businesses and vendors to showcase the unique culture and heritage of Breaux Bridge, and provide visitors with a chance to grab some real bargains before the start of the holiday season.

On Saturday only, you can peruse the treasures at the Outdoor Flea Market, which has a new location at the Farmers & Merchants Bank parking lot at the corner of Main and Bridge Street. Booths will be set up to buy, sell or trade, and vendor applications on a “First Come, First Serve” basis are now being taken if you would like to participate. The parking lot is located directly across from Buck & Johnny’s where the world famous Zydeco Breakfast will be taking place. Geno Delafose & the French Rockin' Boogie will be performing Saturday morning from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The St Francis of Assisi Fall Celebration will also be held in conjunction with the festivities, on Saturday, October 2 at 610 North Main Street. Plate lunches, games, a raffle, and great zydeco music will all be part of the fun.

Hundreds of booths will be set up at homes and businesses, and various map stations will let visitors know where to find the bargains. Map listings are free, and if you need more information about the Citywide Garage Sale, or how to be listed, email gardenclubbb@gmail.com or call the numbers listed above. Get ready for some real fun, y'all!