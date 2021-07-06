Bret Michaels Performing In Lake Charles Next Month

Singer/Songwriter, TV star, and entrepreneur Bret Michaels is coming to Lake Charles in August!

Hear his greatest hits of all time:

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Nothin' But A Good Time

Ride The Wind

And Many More!

Michaels was born Bret Michael Sychak on March 15, 1963 in a small town north of Pittsburgh. He began playing the guitar as a teenager, forming a band with future Poison members drummer Rikki Rockett, bass player Bobby Dall. They released their first album in 1987 and the rest is history.

Bret Michaels will take the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget Saturday, August 21 at 8:00pm.

To purchase your tickets to this event, click here.