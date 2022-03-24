Brian Kelly Speaks On The Allegations Against Frank Wilson

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly took to the media to speak on the allegations against his running backs coach and former McNeese head football coach Frank Wilson.

CBS Sports reported earlier this month that Wilson had been accused by Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director at LSU. Frank Wilson was employed by LSU in the same role, before this coaching stint, from 2010-15.

According to court filings obtained by The Advocate, Lewis claims that Wilson allegedly exposed himself to her and asked her to touch his genitalia. The documents also say that Lewis claims that Wilson allegedly attempted to kiss another LSU female employee without her consent. For more details, click here.

Wilson was hired by Brian Kelly this offseason to return to the Tigers as the running backs coach and head of recruiting. A few days after hiring him, Kelly also elevated him to associate head coach.

Obviously, the optics are really bad right now for the LSU football team. I'm surprised it took this long for Kelly to finally speak up and defend his first hire at LSU. However, I would imagine it was all controlled by the university's lawyers. In a press conference held yesterday, Kelly said the allegations were "egregious" and "unfounded".

Here's what Kelly had to say:

We know of no lawsuit that has been filed regarding those allegations that were made. His (Wilson) status here is unchanged, and we consider those as being egregious and simply allegations that were unfounded. It does not affect Frank Wilson and the person that we know. We stand behind him firmly as a member of our staff.

Coach Kelly comments on the allegations against Frank Wilson at the 28:50 minute mark of the press conference below:

