BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention Returning to New Orleans
If you or someone you know loves LEGOs, make your plans now for the upcoming BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention in New Orleans!
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention
According to brickuniverse.com, the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is the "ultimate LEGO fan experience, one of the largest LEGO fan events in the world".
This event is truly a LEGO fan's dream come true with live LEGO builds, hundreds of LEGO creations, professional LEGO artist meet and greets, and of course, vendors selling anything you can imagine LEGO.
You'll find booths selling "new sets, old sets, custom sets, new parts, old parts, custom parts, merchandise, t-shirts, jewelry, new Minifigures, old Minifigures, and so much more" according to brickuniverse.com.
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention New Orleans, Louisiana
KATC reports the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is making its triumphant return to New Orleans on August 14 and 15 at Pontchartrain Civic and Convention Center.
Tickets for the New Orleans BrickUniverse Fan Convention are on sale now for $14.99 over at brickuniverse.com.
The past BrickUniverse Lego Fan Conventions in New Orleans have all sold out, so it's a good idea to get your tickets in advance.
From KATC -
BrickUniverse Attractions include:
- LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists
- LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, mini-figures, custom accessories, and goodies
- LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan
- The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere
- Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone's favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America, and more.
