BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention Returning to New Orleans

If you or someone you know loves LEGOs, make your plans now for the upcoming BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention in New Orleans!

According to brickuniverse.com, the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is the "ultimate LEGO fan experience, one of the largest LEGO fan events in the world".

This event is truly a LEGO fan's dream come true with live LEGO builds, hundreds of LEGO creations, professional LEGO artist meet and greets, and of course, vendors selling anything you can imagine LEGO.

NOLADEEJ Via YouTube

NOLADEEJ Via YouTube

You'll find booths selling "new sets, old sets, custom sets, new parts, old parts, custom parts, merchandise, t-shirts, jewelry, new Minifigures, old Minifigures, and so much more" according to brickuniverse.com.

KATC reports the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is making its triumphant return to New Orleans on August 14 and 15 at Pontchartrain Civic and Convention Center.

Tickets for the New Orleans BrickUniverse Fan Convention are on sale now for $14.99 over at brickuniverse.com.

The past BrickUniverse Lego Fan Conventions in New Orleans have all sold out, so it's a good idea to get your tickets in advance.

NOLADEEJ Via YouTube

From KATC -

BrickUniverse Attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, mini-figures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone's favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America, and more.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted