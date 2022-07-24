Brick Fest Live is Coming to Louisiana

Are you a LEGO fan?

If so there is a LEGO Festival that is coming to Louisiana and it is going to be tons of fun.

Brick Fest Live will be coming to the Shreveport Convention Center on October 8 and 9, 2022.

Brick Fest Live is a family-friendly event that will offer interactive features, life-sized models of LEGO, building activities, live performances, hands-on activities, and so much more.

There will also be exhibits that are sure to have you on the edge of your seats. You will also be able to watch LEGO masters build creations right in front of you while at this festival.

And if you get inspired while at the festival and want to take a crack at building your own creation you can definitely do that too.

Tickets are not on sale yet for the Brick Fest Live event that is coming to Shreveport but they will officially go on sale on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10 am.