LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Buc-ee’s has built its reputation on spotless restrooms and cult-favorite snacks, but the Better Business Bureau just handed the Texas-based travel center chain the worst grade possible.

The BBB recently assigned Buc-ee’s an “F” rating after the company failed to respond to nearly 90 customer complaints filed against it. The BBB’s scoring system, which runs from A+ to F, weighs a business’s responsiveness to complaints as a primary factor, even when customer reviews don’t directly affect the grade.

What Customers Are Complaining About

Complaints posted to the BBB’s website hit a range of issues: overpriced merchandise, food that didn’t match expectations, rude or unhelpful staff, and trouble getting refunds on certain products. The BBB notes that Buc-ee’s has told the organization it will not answer complaints forwarded to it, which is listed as a factor in the rating.

One February complaint described a chicken, bacon, and avocado ranch wrap that cost $9.49. The customer said there was no bacon, no ranch, and very little chicken, calling it “the most flavorless mush” they’d eaten. Another January complaint involved a lost gift card and no working phone number to call for help, with the customer saying Buc-ee’s only offers an email contact form that received no response.

Buc-ee’s did not respond to a request for comment from Fox Business. On its FAQ page, the company addresses the lack of a customer phone number directly, saying the decision came after cashiers answering in-store phones slowed down checkout lines and frustrated customers waiting to be served.

High Marks Despite the Failing Grade

The BBB rating sits in contrast to how customers rank the brand on other measures. Buc-ee’s placed No. 5 in the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index for convenience stores, finishing ahead of Shell and ExxonMobil. In late 2025, the chain also topped dunnhumby’s rankings for quick-service restaurants, outperforming In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A for customer preference.

The company is also known for its pay and benefits. Hiring signs posted at store entrances advertise starting wages between $16 and $20 per hour, with full-time managers earning between $100,000 and $225,000 annually. The company offers 401(k) plans with 100% matching and three weeks of paid time off.

What This Means for Louisiana’s Incoming Locations

The BBB news arrives as Louisiana gets closer to landing its first Buc-ee’s. The Ruston location off Interstate 20 near the Tarbutton Road exit is on track to open in April 2027. The 74,000-square-foot facility will have 120 gas pumps and is projected to create more than 200 full-time jobs, with starting pay at $18 per hour. Governor Jeff Landry attended the October 2024 groundbreaking ceremony.

The Lafayette location off I-10 near Louisiana Avenue has hit construction setbacks. Originally slated for 2026, the project was pushed back after design delays and weather halted work during the summer of 2025. It’s now expected to open in 2028. That location will also span 74,000 square feet with 120 gas pumps and is projected to add at least 150 jobs at $17 per hour.

Buc-ee’s now operates 54 locations across 11 states. According to Fox Business, the company has expansion plans that include Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.