‘Buckle Up in Your Truck’ Campaign Returns to Louisiana

Do you wear a seat belt?

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, April 23, 2022, Louisiana Law Enforcement will be looking out for people not wearing a seat belt while riding in pickup trucks. This is all part of a week-long initiative to crack down on seat belt violations.

“We know that seat belts save lives, and we know that pickup truck occupants are less likely to wear seat belts,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “Why would anyone risk their own safety and a $50.00 fine when wearing a seat belt can save your life, and it’s free?”

It is a $50 fine for not wearing a seat belt in Louisiana and a $75 fine for all subsequent offenses plus any court costs.

It was found in 2019 that 82.3% of front-seat occupants of pickup trucks wear their seat belts and 62.2% of back seat pickup truck passengers wear their seat belts.

By wearing a seat belt you can dramatically increase your chances of surviving a rollover crash, which is more likely to happen in a pickup truck.

Pick-Up Trucks Drive Ford Sales Up 12 Percent In August

If the driver of a pickup truck or any of the passengers in the car is not wearing a seat belt then they will be pulled over and issued a fine.

The Buckle Up in Your Truck enforcement wave will be in effect across Louisiana through Saturday, April 30, 2022. Most of the enforcement effort will be through regular police, deputy, and trooper patrols, but some law enforcement agencies may set up checkpoints to ensure compliance with the seat belt law.

