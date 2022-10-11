Bullets Found on School Bus Forced School to Go Under Lockdown

We now know why Acadiana High went under lockdown Tuesday morning.

KLFY-TV 10 reports that four small caliber bullets were found on a school bus Tuesday morning and when the bus driver reported the finding, the school was put under lockdown.

Scott Police and The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the campus and searched the school and each student. No weapons were found on the campus and the school resumed its daily operations.

Still, many parents are asking how to stop these potential threats on school campuses around Acadiana.

Police say that they will continue to investigate every potential threat to schools and that the students found responsible for any threat(s) will face legal consequences.

The student who had the bullets in his or her possession could face disciplinary actions by the school.