LOUISIANA - The weather has been hot and dry lately for most of Louisiana, and as a result, there is a burn ban for several parishes across the state.

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The 17 Louisiana Parishes Currently Under a Burn Ban

With the addition of Jefferson Davis Parish on Monday, August 16, 2026, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has issued a burn ban for 17 parishes. Here is the current list of parishes with open burn bans in effect as of August 17, 2026:

Bossier

Caddo

Caldwell

Catahoula

De Soto

Franklin

Jefferson Davis

Morehouse

Natchitoches

Sabine

St. Helena

Tangipahoa

Union

Washington

Webster

West Carroll

Winn

When fire risk increases, Louisiana's state and local governments restrict open burning with burn bans.

What Is Open Burning? The Legal Definition

"Open burning" means burning material outside on open ground without a container for the flame. Open burning rules regulate:

What kind of materials you can and can't burn outside on an open fire

Where those burns may and may not occur

When it's safe or unsafe to do open burns

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In addition to state open burning rules, you should know your local ones, as they may be stricter. Consult your local government before open burning.

What You Are and Are Not Allowed to Burn in Louisiana

Where open burning is allowed in local ordinances, the State Fire Marshal would like to remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, here are the items that are NOT allowed to burned:

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household, and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard, and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes