Bush’s Beans Museum Re-Opens, Remodeled With All Things Beans

Will your next vacation be a trip to the Bush's Visitor Center in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee (about 750 miles from Lafayette, La.)? After months of renovating, the Bush's Bean Museum is open again and is being billed as "a one-stop destination for all things beans".

After closing at the end of January, the Bean Museum of the world-famous Bush's Beans is now open again and is the most beautiful bean museum in the world.

If you and your family would like to find out about the history of Bush's Beans, the 4.8-star museum is the place to go.

The attraction has added a new theater experience, products, recipes, and more. And it's all free! Be sure to visit the General Store and Cafe.

You've seen Duke, the Bush's dog in the television commercials? Some days you'll even find him roaming around.

What a fun place to visit! The gift shop has lots of good items at fantastic prices. Easily the most affordable tourist attraction I've ever been to. The staff was fantastic and friendly from the minute you walk in the door. Don't miss the restaurant next door. Not everything has bean in it. The food was great and very reasonably priced for large portions. My wife and I ate here for less than $30, which is unheard of at a touristy location. Definitely make this a stop if you're in town and looking for something fun to do. -Beans and Waffles Google Review

The Bush's Bean Museum is open Monday-Saturday. For groups of 30 or more, call (865) 509-3077.