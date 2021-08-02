There is so much to do in New Orleans and the list just got even better!

August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are two dozen New Orleans museums that will offer free admissions this month. The list of participating museums is amazing this year and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends. One of the most interesting museums listed is my personal favorite museum, The National WWII Museum.

NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM MONTH is a collaboration between museums of all sizes across the greater New Orleans area. It offers museum members the opportunity to visit all participating institutions, FREE OF CHARGE, using their current membership throughout the month of August.

To participate in New Orleans Museum Month one must already be a member of one of the museums that are participating in the event this year. If you are interested in joining a museum you can visit the museum’s website or go to the New Orleans Museum Month’s website.

Here’s the full list of museums participating in Museum Month:

The National WWII Museum

New Orleans Museum of Art

Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

Contemporary Arts Center

New Orleans African American Museum

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Ashe Cultural Arts Center

Sazerac House

Louisiana Children’s Museum

Beauregard-Keyes House

Longue Vue House and Gardens

Pitot House

Southern Food & Beverage Museum

George and Leah McKenna Museum of African American Art

Le Musee de fpc

New Orleans Pharmacy Museum

Newcomb Art Museum

Confederate Memorial Hall Museum

New Orleans Jazz Museum

New Canal Lighthouse

Studio Be

