New Orleans Museums Offer Free Admission In August, Part Of ‘New Orleans Museum Month’
There is so much to do in New Orleans and the list just got even better!
August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are two dozen New Orleans museums that will offer free admissions this month. The list of participating museums is amazing this year and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends. One of the most interesting museums listed is my personal favorite museum, The National WWII Museum.
NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM MONTH is a collaboration between museums of all sizes across the greater New Orleans area. It offers museum members the opportunity to visit all participating institutions, FREE OF CHARGE, using their current membership throughout the month of August.
To participate in New Orleans Museum Month one must already be a member of one of the museums that are participating in the event this year. If you are interested in joining a museum you can visit the museum’s website or go to the New Orleans Museum Month’s website.
Here’s the full list of museums participating in Museum Month:
The National WWII Museum
New Orleans Museum of Art
Ogden Museum of Southern Art
Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience
Contemporary Arts Center
New Orleans African American Museum
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Ashe Cultural Arts Center
Sazerac House
Louisiana Children’s Museum
Beauregard-Keyes House
Longue Vue House and Gardens
Pitot House
Southern Food & Beverage Museum
George and Leah McKenna Museum of African American Art
Le Musee de fpc
New Orleans Pharmacy Museum
Newcomb Art Museum
Confederate Memorial Hall Museum
New Orleans Jazz Museum
New Canal Lighthouse
Studio Be
