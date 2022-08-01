There is so much to do in New Orleans and since we are just a little drive away from the city you may want to take advantage of this opportunity.

August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are several New Orleans museums that will offer free admission this month. The list of participating museums is amazing and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends.

What is New Orleans Museum Month?

NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM MONTH is a collaboration between museums of all sizes across the greater New Orleans area. It offers museum members the opportunity to visit all participating institutions, FREE OF CHARGE, using their current membership throughout the month of August.

To participate in New Orleans Museum Month one must already be a member of one of the museums that are participating in the event this year. If you are interested in joining a museum you can visit the museum’s website or go to the New Orleans Museum Month’s website.

The free entrance to participating museums during the month is limited to two per membership, regardless of membership type (including group or family memberships).

Check out the museums that are participating this year:

Ashe Cultural Arts Center

Back Street Cultural Museum

Beauregard-Keyes Historic House and Gardens

Contemporary Arts Center

Gallier House

Hermann-Grima House

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Longue Vue House and Gardens

Louisiana Children's Museum

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

The National World War II Museum

New Orleans African American Museum

New Orleans Jazz Museum

New Orleans Museum of Art

New Orleans Pharmacy Museum

Newcomb Art Museum

Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Pitot House

Sazerac House

Studio Be

