11 Must See Places in Acadiana

Lafayette, Louisiana is known for many things but one of the main things I love about this city is that is just a drive away from some of the coolest little towns around.

If you are looking to explore over the summer then Lafayette is the best starting place for it.

SOLO TRIPS AND TIPS released 11 amazing (and FUN) day trips from Lafayette, LA and I agree that these places are a must-visit.

Arnaudville

This city is about 30 minutes from Lafayette and is known for one of the best brunch spots around, Little Big Cup. Arnaudville is also home to Bayou Teche Brewing, a local brewery that brings a taste of Louisiana into all of there products.

Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge

This refuge is located about 50 minutes from Lafayette. This is the perfect spot for those that love the outdoors as it is great for fishing, watching birds, kayaking, or canoeing.

Avery Island in New Iberia

Avery Island is located about 30 minutes from Lafayette and is home to the Tabasco Factory and Rip Van Winkle Gardens. Avery Island has a long history and can provide a great family getaway for the whole day or even an afternoon.

Breaux Bridge

Located about 20 minutes from Lafayette and is the Crawfish Capital of the World. Stop by for a visit to this amazing city and take a walking tour to see all the sites. You can also visit some of the many historic buildings that call this city home during your visit and don’t forget to pop into one of the shops to find unique one-of-a-kind finds.

Chicot State Park

Located about 1 hour from Lafayette. This outdoor getaway has 6,400 acres of rolling hills and a 2,000-acre man-made lake which is stocked with several different fish.

Eunice

Located about 45 minutes from Lafayette and is famous for its Cajun Music. Stop by the Cajun Music Hall of Fame and Museum to learn more about Cajun music and its history in this part of the world.

Grand Coteau

Located about 20 minutes from Lafayette and is the Sweet Dough Pie Capital (By the way, this festival is held the first weekend in November.) Grand Coteau is also home to the only miracle in the U.S. that is recognized by the Vatican. If that little bit of information peaked your interest you can read more about that here.

Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge

Located about 90 minutes from Lafayette. This is a great place for watching birds and spotting wildlife.

Lake Martin

Located about 20 minutes from Lafayette. Lake Martin is the perfect spot for doing any outdoor activities. Whether you are into watching birds, kayaking, or taking a swamp tour there is something for everyone here. Plus you will have a gorgeous view to look at.

Opelousas

Located about 30 minutes from Lafayette and is the spice capital of the world. Take a walk around the town and immerse yourself in the history of Opelousas.

St Martinville

Located about 30 minutes from Lafayette. Stop by this historic town and visit one of the many museums that call this place home. You can also spend some time on the water as the Bayou Teche is located right next to St. Martinville.