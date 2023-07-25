LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Construction work continues to move across sections of Johnston Street in Lafayette as Louisiana DOTD crews continue on with the J-turn project, not only adding J-turns but making the roadway smoother to travel on in the future.

Get our free mobile app

For the last week and a half, workers have been concentrating on the area of US 167 at and near its intersection with Ambassador Caffery Parkway, even closed down the popular intersection during overnight and early morning hours. Beginning tonight (Tuesday, July 25), crews will concentrate on Johnston Street from Maurice to Ridge Road for the next month.

Johnston at Ridge, google street view Johnston at Ridge, google street view loading...

Workers will be performing milling and asphalt operations, conducting intermittent lane closures between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. until Friday, September 1st. That's two hours later in the mornings than what workers have been doing at the Johnston-Ambassador intersection. Keep in mind, this stretch of Johnston Street already builds with traffic, especially during school time.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Mills Street at I-10, google maps Mills Street at I-10, google maps loading...

Mills Street to Close at I-10 Overpass in Scott, Louisiana

More important roadwork continues, this time in the northwest part of Lafayette Parish - Scott. DOTD crews will close Mills Street at the I-10 overpass from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 8:00 a.m. Thursday as workers will patch the roadway.

Detour Routes

South bound traffic: Detour will consist of Ulinor Road, Hancock Road and Renaud Drive

North bound traffic: Detour will consist of I-10 South Frontage Road to LA 93.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

LA 353 at LA 94, google street view LA 353 at LA 94, google street view loading...

Drainage Work Causing Closures on LA 353 (Prairie Highway) in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana Highway 353 runs in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes. The Prairie Highway - approximately 2.3 miles southeast of LA 94 (Carmel Drive) is closed to vehicular traffic as DOTD crews have started the installation of a new drainage structure crossing under LA 353.

LA 353, google maps LA 353, google maps loading...

Detour for Southeast-bound Traffic: Carmel Drive northeast to LA 31 (Main Highway), south to LA 353 (Cypress Island Highway)

Detour for Northwest-bound Traffic: LA 353 (Cypress Island Highway) south to LA 31 (Main Highway), north to LA 94 (Carmel Drive) and west to LA 353 (Prairie Highway)

Emergency vehicles do not have access to the area.

This closure is scheduled to last until 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 31.

Alternating Lane Closures Happening On Cameron Street For Next 3 Weeks

There are nightly lane closures happening on US 90 (Cameron Street) between Andres Street and Wilfred Road. These closures are happening eastbound and westbound and will last until Friday, August 11, as workers are performing milling, asphalt overlay, and striping operations.

US 90 between Andres Road and Alfred Street, google maps US 90 between Andres Road and Alfred Street, google maps loading...

These lane closures are happening during the following times:

• Sunday – Thursday: 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Friday - Saturday: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

There is no detour route as the road is open to regular traffic with a 14 ft. lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone during lane closure hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may encounter delays.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.