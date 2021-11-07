Cozy Cabin Nestled on Caddo Lake Could Be Your Next Adventure

Look at you, all burnt out and exhausted from a year that felt just like 2020.

Before the holidays completely take over your life why don't you take some of that PTO and escape on down the road?

We just stumbled upon one of the best-kept secrets of Caddo Lake, seriously it's the name of the cabin "The Best Kept Secret on Caddo Lake".

Located on the beautiful Caddo Lake this cabin is tucked away in the quiet wooded cove of Buzzard Bay in the middle of the Big Lake. This cabin is the perfect getaway that makes you feel like you're far from the Ark-La-Tex.

The cabin is located at the Buzzard Bay Landing and RV Park in Karnack, Texas so you'll be right next to the Texas/Louisiana border.

Love hanging out outdoors? Take your kayak or canoe and fishing poles and take advantage of the easy access boat ramp on site.

They also have a live bait and tackle shop on-site so no traveling with worms and minnows is needed.

Don't have a kayak? No problem, kayak rentals are also offered and available. Basically, they dare you to not have a good time. There are so many things to do while you take some much-needed time away.

Want to book your next Airbnb getaway? Just click here for more info.

Slade who is the Airbnb host suggested these options:

For guided Fishing Trips on Caddo Lake, call Mark Allen, (903) 530-0611

For kayak rentals, call Buzzard Bay Bait & Tackle, (903) 932-1794.

Cozy Cabin Nestled on Caddo Lake Could Be Your Next Airbnb Adventure

Make Your Weekend Fire! Stay at the Station 24 Airbnb in New Orleans