Cajun Dishes That Are Better As Leftovers The Next Day

It's a strange fact of life, but some of our favorite Cajun dishes actually taste better the next day.

We took to our Facebook page to tap the pulse of SWLA to see what Cajun dishes you thought were better as leftovers. Some of the answers were what I had expected they would be, however, you guys also threw in some wildcards into the mix that are truly intriguing.

The following list was based on comments placed on our Facebook post and the likes they recieved.

Top 5 Cajun Dishes That Are Better As Leftovers:

5. Jambalaya

4. Shrimp Etouffee

3. Cold Shrimp, Fish, and Crawfish

2. Red Beans And Rice

1. Gumbo

The one that caught me off guard in that list is cold shrimp, fish, and crawfish. I've eaten cold fried shrimp before, but I'd rather it heated up. Several people commented that they loved these foods cold. I got to tell you, I'm now intrigued. We all know how much of a disaster heating up fish in the microwave is the next day, I may just try it cold next time. Now crawfish, on the other hand, that'll be harder for me to force myself to try it cold, but if my son and daughter want to do it we'll have to make a YouTube video tasting it.

Other foods that were mentioned in our post that were better the next day:

Cold Boudin

Chili

Soups

Purple hull peas and sausage

Stew

Spaghetti

Roast Beef

Soups got enough votes to be listed in the Top 5, however, I didn't think that it qualified as a Cajun dish.

My dad makes an amazing sauce piquante that I would imagine would be even better the next day, however, my kids always polish it off that night. My daughter Khloe usually eats like a bird, those kinds of people that are full after two chicken nuggets. But when it comes to my dad's sauce piquante, that little girl can put down 2-3 adult-sized plates and keep up with her big brother.

If the great people of SWLA missed a Cajun dish that should've been on the list, make sure you comment on our Facebook post below: