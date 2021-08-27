Cajun Musician Cedric Benoit Dies Unexpectedly at 62

Sad news to report this morning as Cajun musician Cedric Benoit died last night in Branson, Missouri. He was 62 years old.

While there is little known about the cause of his death, Cedric's son Luke posted a video on his dad's Facebook page to announce the news of his father's death.

In the video, he says that he got a call from the Taney County coroner's office around 9:45 last night to let him know his father passed away. Cedric was found unconscious and CPR was performed by two neighbors to no avail.

It is believed that he had a heart attack but the official cause of death is unknown. Luke said the family is asking for an autopsy to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Cedric Benoit was born on October 9, 1958, and grew up in Kaplan, Louisiana.

An accordionist, singer, and songwriter, Benoit has been playing in Branson, Missouri for years. In fact, according to Luke, Cedric has been performing at Silver Dollar City for 32 years.

Funeral services are pending but Luke says that the family is hoping to have two services, one at Silver Dollar City and the other in Kaplan, where his father will ultimately be laid to rest.

On behalf of everyone here at Townsquare Media, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Benoit family on the passing of this great Cajun ambassador.