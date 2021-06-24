Call Your Vet Today to Help Your Dog Get Through 4th of July

My dog is scared of gunshots and fireworks. I am happy she isn't scared of Thunder because if she was then I would spend a fortune on doggy Valium. There is a certain time of year where we all need to be worried about the safety of our pups and that is any holiday with fireworks.

Labor Day, Memorial Day, and the Fourth of July are the top 3 holidays for pet emergencies. The loud booms can cause havoc in our homes and in many cases it can cause a lot of harm. It always happens without fail, right around the 4th of July we hear of people frantically looking for their dogs because they jumped fences or got loose during outdoor activities because they were startled and ran off.

Kira-Yan, Thinkstock

One of the best inventions out there is doggy Xanax. My friend has a dog who has the worst anxiety and I swear this medication is a game-changer. Obviously, most dogs with anxiety make sure their parents have doggy Xanax stocked. What happens when you don't have any at home?

It's time to call your vet and make sure you get some before the 4th of July weekend. Do it before the week is over, make sure your vet doesn't run out of meds before you call it in. I imagine veterinarians will be super busy with anxious dog parents.

There are many things you can do besides give your dog some much-needed medications. Here are 5 tips and tricks for you to look into.

1. Keep your pets indoors with the air conditioner running, windows closed, and turn the radio on to help mask the noise.

2. Give your pets the freedom to hide under the bed, behind the toilet, in the shower, or in the back of the closet. This may soothe them more than cuddling them.

3. Your dog may not want to be a part of the local fireworks show, let them have their chew toys to relieve anxiety at home inside, in a safe environment.

Please remember that spaying and neutering your pets keep them safe. Make sure they're up to date with their shots and have current tags and a microchip.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies