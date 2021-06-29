No one, and I mean no one goes harder for America's birthday than Pabst Blue Ribbon. To prove it, PBR has unleashed what they call their 1776-Pack of beer for the 4th of July. That's right, 1,776 cans of PBR!

Pabst Blue Ribbon has announced the release of the world's first 1,776 pack of beer to celebrate the birth of America, because...well Merica! Bald Eagle not included, but at this point, we wouldn't put anything past the crew at PBR.

Pabst Blue Ribbon 1776-Pack

As brobible.com points out, giant cases of beer isn't an entirely new concept, pointing out "Busch Light had unveiled a 56-pack around a month before PBR got in on the action and a year after Natty Light released a 77-pack that drew the ire of a pearl-clutching comptroller in Maryland."

Pabst Blue Ribbon Via YouTube

Pabst Blue Ribbon may not be first to the party of this crazy beer thing, but they have certainly taken the lead by releasing a case of beer that contains 1,776 cans of PBR.

Where To Buy PBR-1776 Pack

So, the bad news is that you can't go down to your local gas station and buy a PBR 1776-Pack. The good news is that you can't go down to your local gas station and buy a PBR 1776-Pack.

Pabst Blue Ribbon did however give four of the 1776-Packs away. According to beerstreetjournal.com, the four mountainous cases of beer went to "Igloo (because cold beer), skateboarding podcast The Nine Club, comedian Ali Macofsky, and the band Hot Mulligan."

Why should we care? Because we can follow PBR on social media to watch exactly how the four lucky recipients work their way through 1,776 cans of beer.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Via YouTube

If the thought of 1,776 cans of brew is too much for you, you can always just pick up a Pabst Blue Ribbon 99 can case which are starting to show up in stores.

How Much Does The PBR 1776-Pack Cost?

The average price for a case of Pabst Blue Ribbon (24 cans) is $24.48. The PBR 1776-Pack is the equivalent of 74 cases. So, using the average price for one case of Pabst, the PBR 1776-Pack would cost $1,811.52.

Oh, and if you were wondering, the PBR 1776-Pack is a whopping 21,312 oz.

Whew, that's a lot of math...I need a beer or two...or 1,776.

Find out more at pabstblueribbon.com.