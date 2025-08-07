NEW ORLEANS (KPEL) —A year after the community was shocked by the senseless killing of Loranger mother, Callie Brunett, and her 4-year-old daughter, justice has finally been served.

Daniel Callihan of Amite, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday and admitted to kidnapping resulting in death, transportation of a minor with the intention of engaging in criminal sexual activity before U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson.

Callihan also pleaded guilty to the murder of Callie Brunett and her daughter.

“Today’s resolution ensures that Daniel Wayne Callihan will be held accountable for his heinous and atrocious crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson. “This successful prosecution is the result of the significant collaboration by local, state, and federal agencies across Louisiana and Mississippi.”

While prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, Callihan will be serving a minimum of life imprisonment and is set to be sentenced on November 19th.

What’s Next: Sentencing in November

Callihan avoids the death penalty, but faces:

Mandatory life in prison for the kidnapping charge

A minimum of 10 years to life in prison for transporting a minor for sexual exploitation

Fines up to $250,000 per count

At least 5 years up to life of supervised release

Sex offender registration requirements

A Heartbreaking Case

On June 12, 2024, Callihan entered the Brunett home and stabbed the mother more than 50 times, killing her before taking off with her two children. He traveled to Mississippi but returned to Amite to pick up his accomplice later.

The FBI is committed to relentlessly pursuing violent predators, and our hearts go out to the families of these victims

At a home in Jackson, Mississippi, Callihan and his accomplice committed sexual battery against the 6-year-old and suffocated the 4-year-old by holding her tightly to his chest, according to court documents.

