What does he know?

Many former and current NFL players are taking part in radio and television interviews this week as we move closer to Super Bowl LVI.

New Orleans Saints star player Cam Jordan has been on many interview sets this week, but there's one interview that caught a lot of fans' attention.

While talking to the morning show on the NFL Network, Cam Jordan addressed Sean Payton leaving the Saints and he says that he can't wait to play against his former coach one day.

Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

Jordan said he does not believe Sean Payton is done coaching in the NFL and he believes Coach Payton is ready to take his coaching skills to a larger market.

Many have speculated that Sean Payton could ultimately end up in Dallas and when asked about the idea of playing his former coach, Jordan said he'd love it.

The Saints stud also noted that he is already looking ahead to the 2022 NFL season and he hopes to be playing in the "Big Game" next year.

To see what else Cam Jordan had to say about the Saints and his former coach, visit the NFL Network by clicking HERE.

If you missed Sean Payton's press conference where he announced that he was leaving the New Orleans Saints organization, you can watch it below.