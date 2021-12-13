During the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears game yesterday (12/12/21) one of NBC's camera operators spotted something pretty interesting in the stands.

Swift Highlights Via YouTube

NBC's Sunday Night Football for 12/12/21 featured Green Bay vs the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 45-30 to increase their record to 10-3.

While there was plenty of action on the field, there was something interesting going on in the stands as well.

What Is A Doppelganger?

The non-conspiracy theory definition of doppelganger "is a biologically unrelated look-alike, or a double, of a living person" via wikipedia.com.

Have you ever been told you have a doppelganger, meaning someone who looks exactly like you? Most of the time it comes down to opinion. Certainly, you've been told before that you look just like someone, but you don't see it. We all see things differently, and we all perceive things differently.

However, there is actually an official "look-a-like" scale that involves eight key facial features.

Sciencealert.com reports an Australian research group crunched the numbers and determined "there's about a one in 135 chance that a pair of complete doppelgängers exist somewhere in the world. But the likelihood of someone walking around looking identical to you, specifically, in all eight facial features is only one in 1 trillion. Creepy, but not very likely."

Swift Highlights Via YouTube

'Don't Tell Me There's Two Of Them'

During the Green Bay vs Chicago game, camera operators noticed a pretty dead-on Aaron Rodgers look-a-like in the stands watching the game.

As Cris Collinsworth says "Don't tell me there's two of them", watch the video below showing the side-by-side of Aaron Rodgers on the field and Aaron Rodgers in the stands.

A glitch in the Matrix?

Probably not, but still pretty funny and a little bit creepy.