Cameron Fishing Festival Set For This Weekend August 6-7

Are you ready for another festival? Well, one is coming your way this weekend in Grand Chenier, Louisiana. The annual Cameron Fishing Festival gets underway this Friday night and all day Saturday.

This festival is put on by the Cameron Lions Club, and this is the 17th year of the event. The festival gates open at 5:00 pm on Friday. The weigh station closes at 5:00 pm for all of those who are participating in the fishing tournament and then the music begins.

Starting at 7:00 pm, the entertainment gets underway with The Teardrops and with special guests Terry Beard and Kaleb Trahan. Kaleb Trahan is a terrific accordion player who has been entertaining audiences all over South Louisiana.

You should Terry Beard because he is the voice behind the legendary Louisiana band Moe-D. Terry has sung hits from Moe-D including I Dreamed of Momma, Bottom Of The Glass, and Old Fool in A Mirror On The Wall.

Then on Saturday, the festival gets underway at 11:00 am with live music beginning at 1:30 pm with the Beau Young Band until 4:30 pm. At 4:30 pm you will be entertained by the band Waters Edge followed by Steel Shot at 7:30 pm until 10:00 pm.

Admission on Friday is $7 while Saturday it's $10 or you can buy a weekend pass for only $15. Children 12 and under are free.

There will also be a waterslide and games for the kids along with some great food.