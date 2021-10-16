Can You Help Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Find Endangered Runaway?

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who is considered an endangered runaway.

Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says 17-year-old Johan Solis was last seen leaving his home in a silver Honda on Wednesday, October 6.

Solis is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, and weighing around 130 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing a gray sweater and a gray hat. Officials say they believe Solis is still in the Lafayette area.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about where Johan Solis can be found, sheriff's officials are asking you to please call the sheriff's office at 337-232-9211. You can also call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477). If you prefer, you can download the P3 app on any mobile device to give information about this or any other case.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal

Things about Christmas That We All Love