Can You Help Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Find Endangered Runaway?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who is considered an endangered runaway.
Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says 17-year-old Johan Solis was last seen leaving his home in a silver Honda on Wednesday, October 6.
Solis is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, and weighing around 130 pounds.
The teen was last seen wearing a gray sweater and a gray hat. Officials say they believe Solis is still in the Lafayette area.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know anything about where Johan Solis can be found, sheriff's officials are asking you to please call the sheriff's office at 337-232-9211. You can also call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477). If you prefer, you can download the P3 app on any mobile device to give information about this or any other case.