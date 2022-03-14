Can You Help Opelousas Police Find a Runaway Teenager?

Officials with the Opelousas Police Department are hoping that people in Acadiana help them in their search for a runaway teenager.

Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police Department, says via a press release, that 15-year-old Victoria Schoenberg was reported this morning by a parent as having run away.

The parent told law enforcement the teenager left home at some point last night without permission.

The teen has reddish hair, she is about 115 pounds, and she stands about five feet, one inch tall.

What do you do if you see the young woman? You are asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. You can also call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477).

If you prefer, you can also download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

