UPDATE: Opelousas Teen Located

UPDATE: The Opelousas Police Department says the young teen has been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

Officials with the Opelousas Police Department are hoping that people will keep their eyes out for a young girl who has run away from home.

Major Mark Guidry says they are looking for 13-year-old Zowie Fields who was last seen by one of her parents Sunday, April 24.

Guidry says that Fields apparently ran away from home yesterday following a fight with her parents.

She is said to be about five feet, five inches tall, and her hair is in long braids according to her family.

The last time someone in her family saw her she was wearing a black shirt that had gold writing on it, she was wearing a pair of jean shorts and she had on grey tennis shoes.

They also believe the teenager had a gold backpack with her.

What Do You Do If You See This Young Girl?

Opelousas Police officials are asking anyone that thinks they see the girl contact the department by calling 337-948-2500. You can also email them information at the following address: crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

You can also give information anonymously by calling the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers TIPS Line at 337-948-TIPS (8477). Another anonymous way to give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

