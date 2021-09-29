The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a shooting case that happened at around 3:30 Sunday morning, September 24, 2021. But, there is more to the story as Opelousasy Chief Martin McClendon says the victim in the shooting is also a suspect in a shooting case in Port Barre.

McClendon says that Jamarcus J. Hardy of Port Barre was the victim of a shooting at the corner of St. Cyr and Blanchard Streets. Hardy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious wounds.

Photo courtesy of Opelousas Police

They say the victim believes the shots were fired from a brown Buick so they are asking for anyone in the public who knows anything to come forward with that information. If you saw anything, they will take that information as well.

While officers began their investigation into who shot Hardy, they realized that he was wanted by Port Barre Police in connection to a shooting that happened in that town.

If you know anything about the brown Buick, or if you know any other information about the shooting in Opelousas you are asked to call officers at the Opelousas Police Department by calling them at 337-948-2500. You also can call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337--948-TIPS (8477). When you call the Crime Stoppers number, you can remain completely anonymous. Another anonymous way to give information about this shooting, or any other crime, is by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. According to McClendon, if your information leads to an arrest, you could get reward money totaling up to $1,000.

