Car Smashes Front End Directly Into Tree That Was Downed Across Slick Roadway

After damaging storms tore though central Connecticut, one driver in particular had a tough time on the dangerous roadways as video shows him ramming the front end of his car into a downed tree.

Driving during or after rough weather is no laughing matter, but the video of a man slamming his vehicle into tree that is clearly blocking the roadway has me chuckling just a little bit.

Before you watch the full video, check out a breakdown of how things transpired.

Car Crashes Into Tree Downed In Road

Now, see the video with details of the incident posted on Twitter by @newsyCaitlin below.

Thankfully, no injuries happened as a result of the incident. But there was probably at least a few thousand dollars worth of damage done to the white car that came out of the tree needing a makeover.

Be sure to drive safely whenever you're getting around with severe weather happening!