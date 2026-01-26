The 2026 Carencro Mardi Gras Parade has been officially canceled as dangerously cold weather moves into the area, with sub-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

Organizers with the Carencro Mardi Gras Association announced the decision in a public update, calling it an "extremely difficult choice" that was "not made lightly." The safety of riders, volunteers, first responders, and families along the parade route was cited as the top priority.

Decision Made With Law Enforcement And Leadership

According to organizers, the President of the Carencro Mardi Gras Association consulted with the parade’s Grand Marshal, the association’s board, and the Carencro Police Department before making the final call. After discussions, it was determined that moving forward with the parade in freezing conditions would pose unnecessary risks to the community.

Cold weather can impact everything from float operations and equipment to the health of participants and spectators, especially children and older residents who typically line the route.

What Happens Next For Participants

The mandatory Captain’s Meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday has also been canceled. Registration for the parade is now closed.

Organizers say every person who registered to ride and support the parade will be contacted individually with information about refunds, questions, and next steps. At this time, there is no rescheduled date. Officials say if that changes, updates will be shared publicly.

In their message, organizers thanked the community for its continued support and understanding, emphasizing that public safety must always come first.