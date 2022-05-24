Casey White, Vicky White Motel Room Now Tourist Attraction

There is nothing like a good old-fashioned prison break to fuel the fires of curiosity and in the case of an Alabama prisoner and his prison guard accomplice, there is a lot of curiosity to go around. You're probably familiar with the case of Casey White the prisoner and Vicky White, the prison guard (no relation by the way).

The pair captured the nation's attention during their time on the run following Casey White's, with Vicky White's help, escape on April 29th. The story had everything that Hollywood could want. It had good versus evil. It had the tension of the chase. It probably had some romantic undertones as well but that wasn't played out in the media, we could only assume.

If you didn't hear how the tale unfolded it did have a tragic and justified ending. Casey White was recaptured. Vicky White took her own life in order to avoid being captured. Casey has since been extradited back to Alabama from Indiana where the pair was captured. But in a strange twist of fate, the couple's last "hideaway" has become a bit of a tourist attraction.

The proprietors of Motel 41 in Evansville Indiana say requests for Room 150, the couple's final hideout have been through the roof here lately. The room which has the standard amenities of a queen-sized bed and flat-screen television usually rents for $63 a night. Here are the Trip Advisor reviews.

However, that rate might need to be adjusted because there is now a waiting list of guests who want to stay in the same room as the star-crossed lovers from Alabama. If you're wondering how the pair was able to rent a room and not be discovered, their faces were plastered all over the national media for weeks. They simply paid a homeless man $100 to rent the room for them.

Now, I ask you, would you want to stay at a motel that was known to rent rooms to the indigent? How about a facility whose one claim to fame is a couple of prisoners who lived here while they were running from the police? I don't think I'd like that. In fact, I am glad I don't know the backstory of the previous guests for any hotel room I occupy.

But I guess if you were going to Evansville Indiana you'd need to find something to do. I'm sure this can't be the top attraction in town but for the time being, I guess it is.